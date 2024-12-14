12.14.24: Lexington SC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights
December 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Lexington SC earned its first clean sheet and home win of the season in the 3-0 victory over DC Power FC behind a brace from Hannah Richardson and a goal from Grace Wisnewski.
