Lexington Sporting Club

12.14.24: Lexington SC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

December 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Lexington SC earned its first clean sheet and home win of the season in the 3-0 victory over DC Power FC behind a brace from Hannah Richardson and a goal from Grace Wisnewski.
