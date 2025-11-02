USL1 Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

11.1.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Ollie Wright scored in the 55th minute and Hunter Morse recorded nine saves as No. 7 seed Portland Hearts of Pine knocked off No. 2 seed Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1-0 at CHI Memorial Stadium in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL League One Playoffs presented by Terminix.

