11.1.2025: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Ollie Wright scored in the 55th minute and Hunter Morse recorded nine saves as No. 7 seed Portland Hearts of Pine knocked off No. 2 seed Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1-0 at CHI Memorial Stadium in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL League One Playoffs presented by Terminix.
Check out the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from November 1, 2025
- Toughness, Fight, and Pride: Red Wolves Come up Just Short in Quarterfinal Clash - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Stories
- Toughness, Fight, and Pride: Red Wolves Come up Just Short in Quarterfinal Clash
- Bentley Strikes Late as Red Wolves Finish Strong, Set Sights on Playoffs
- Red Wolves Academy Launches Free Soccer Program for Young Athletes with Disabilities
- Red Wolves Secure Key Road Victory, Top Charlotte, 2-1
- Ramos Strikes Late, But Red Wolves Denied in Madison