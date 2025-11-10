11.09.3025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

Published on November 10, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Nil Vinyal's stoppage-time equalizer in extra time for No. 3 Spokane Velocity FC forced a penalty shootout against No. 7 Portland Hearts of Pine following a 2-2 draw at One Spokane Stadium in the Semifinals of the 2025 USL League One Playoffs presented by Terminix, with Carlos Merancio saving two penalty kicks to win 6-5 and earn the hosts a second consecutive trip to the League One Final.







