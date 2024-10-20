10.19.2024: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights
October 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Dylan Borczak's first-half goal lifted Memphis 901 FC to a 1-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium to keep 901 FC's chances of a home playoff game to open the playoffs alive.
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 20, 2024
- Orange County SC Clinches a Playoff Spot in Draw at Home with New Mexico - Orange County SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Phoenix Rising Clinches Playoff Spot Despite 1-0 Home Defeat to Memphis
- Matchday: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Memphis 901 FC
- Phoenix Rising Hosts Final Home Match
- Diego Gomez Named USLC Coach of the Week
- Angel's Header Lifts Phoenix Rising to Crucial 1-0 Win Over Oakland