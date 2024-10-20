10.19.2024: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights

October 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Dylan Borczak's first-half goal lifted Memphis 901 FC to a 1-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium to keep 901 FC's chances of a home playoff game to open the playoffs alive.

