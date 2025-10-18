10.17.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

Published on October 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Alexis Cerritos, Jimmie Villalobos score on either side of halftime to lift AV ALTA FC to 2-0 victory against Richmond Kickers in must-win matchup at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.