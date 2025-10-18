10.17.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
Published on October 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
Alexis Cerritos, Jimmie Villalobos score on either side of halftime to lift AV ALTA FC to 2-0 victory against Richmond Kickers in must-win matchup at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.
Check out the AV Alta FC Statistics
