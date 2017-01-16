Tampa Bay Rowdies Fortify Defense with Addition of Damion Lowe

January 16, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.- The Tampa Bay Rowdies have completed the signing of another defender, announcing the arrival of Damion Lowe on Monday, pending league and USSF approval. Per club and league policy, further contract details were not disclosed.

Lowe, 23, joins the Rowdies backline after an impressive 2016 season in the North American Soccer League with Minnesota United FC. He was in Minnesota on loan from Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders and featured in 27 games for Minnesota United, starting 25 matches and logging 2,241 minutes as one of the Loons' first-choice centerbacks.

"We got to see Damion up close last year when we played against him," Rowdies Head Coach Stuart Campbell said. "He's a handful to play against due to his size and strength, but he's also a smart defender. He's got the grittiness we're looking for and we're excited to bring him to Tampa Bay."

After a collegiate career at the University of Hartford from 2011 to 2013, Lowe signed with MLS as a member of the Generation Adidas. He was selected eighth overall by the Sounders in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft.

Lowe played for the Seattle Sounders' reserve team in 2014 and Seattle Sounders FC 2 in the 2015 USL season before joining the Loons on loan last season, where he became a key player for Minnesota and took the step onto the international stage.

Lowe made his senior international debut for Jamaica in October of 2016 against Guyana in the Caribbean Cup. He is the son of Onandi Lowe, who was capped 65 times by the Reggae Boyz from 1995 to 2004.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies kick off their inaugural USL Season in March 2017 and they'll need your support to make it a memorable one. To secure the best seats at the best prices, call (727) 222-2000 or click here.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from January 16, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.