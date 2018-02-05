Sweets Seek Host Families

Walla Walla, Wash. - With the 2018 season just a few short months away, the Sweets are once again searching for families interested in hosting players for the summer. Host families are one of the most significant pieces of community involvement with the Sweets, and the club wants your family to join the team.

"As we approach nine years of #SweetsCountry, I look back on the relationships built and maintained through our host family program - it is truly special and unique to the West Coast League in the caliber of the families and experiences players receive," said team president Zachary Fraser. "I invite you and your family to become part of one of the best, most community-centered groups in the Walla Walla Valley and host a Sweets player this season."

Rosanna Morgan has been a host for the Walla Walla Sweets since the team's first season back in 2010. She decided to become a host because she wanted to "grow" her family and said that the experience has been far more rewarding than she could have ever expected.

"We really did grow our family, but so much more than we ever could have expected," Morgan said. "Regardless of the years that pass, we keep in contact to share what's going on in the family. We have seen the players move on and begin their careers, and one has even gotten married. Our family has truly grown all by simply hosting a Sweets player for the summer."

In addition to being invited to a private host family and player barbeque at the end of the season, host families will also be recognized on-field for their contributions to the Sweets organization and their individual players. Each member of the host family household will receive a General Admission season ticket and 20% off all merchandise and apparel in the Sweets Shoppe throughout the 2018 season.

For more information, including learning what the host family expectations are and the additional benefits and commitments that come with being a host family, please visit the Host Family page on our website at https://wallawallasweets.com/host-families/?kmas307.

