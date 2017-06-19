RailCats and Explorers Washed Out

News Release

GARY, Ind. - Due to persistent thunderstorms in the area, Monday's series opener against the Sioux City Explorers has been postponed. Monday's game will be made up on Tuesday as a doubleheader with two-seven inning games. Game one will start at 5:30 p.m. followed by game two approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Anyone with tickets to Monday's game can exchange them at the Box Office for tickets to any regular season game.

Sioux City is expected to start RHP Kurt Heyer (1-2, 4.68) in game one and RHP Alex White (0-0, 10.39) in game two while Gary has yet to announce their starters for Tuesday's games.

Tuesday's doubleheader is a CHN Tuesday, Taco Tuesday and Sport Your Colors Day. Visit NW Indiana Community HealthNet locations for complimentary reserved seat tickets to every CHN Tuesday game and don't miss out on our special $2.00 beef tacos! Youth baseball and softball players in uniform get free admission at this special Sport Your Colors Day!

Jared Shlensky and Austin Anderson bring you all 100 RailCats games this season on WEFM (95.9FM) and online at railcatsbaseball.com. Fans can purchase tickets for RailCats home games by calling (219) 882-BALL or online at railcatsbaseball.com. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

