Pensacola Swept by Chattanooga in Doubleheader

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos lost a doubleheader Sunday to the Chattanooga Lookouts and have yet to beat them this season.

The Blue Wahoos dropped both seven-inning games, 6-0, and are now 0-9 against the Lookouts in the teams' two five-game series. The Blue Wahoos have now been blanked nine times this season, while the Chattanooga pitching staff has recorded nine shutout wins this year.

Pensacola dropped the first game of the seven-inning doubleheader to Chattanooga, 6-0, Sunday, thanks to 25-year-old Dereck Rodriguez, who was pitching in just his second Double-A game.

Rodriquez allowed just two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings, striking out six for his first win for Chattanooga. Rodriguez earned his first Double-A victory and is now 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA.

Meanwhile, Pensacola starter Jose Lopez gave up four runs on nine hits and four walks over five innings and struck out four. Lopez gave up a home run in the top of the second inning to Chattanooga left fielder Travis Harrison, his first of the season. He fell to 2-1 on the year with a 3.57 ERA for the Blue Wahoos.

Also leading the Chattanooga offense in game one of the doubleheader was center fielder LaMonte Wade, who was 2-3, scored and knocked in two runs, and Andy Wilkins, who hit 3-4, with a double, scored a run and drove in 2 RBIs.

Pensacola's offense was less productive, managing just three hits in both games. The Blue Wahoos dropped the second game, 6-0, as well, with Fernando Romero tossing seven scoreless innings. He also gave up three walks and struck out six to improve to 7-5 with a 2.97 ERA. The 22-year-old Romero now has 76 Ks in 78.2 innings.

Pensacola starter Domingo Tapia gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in three innings of work to pick up the loss to drop to 2-3 with a 3.38 ERA.

Blue Wahoos first baseman Gavin LaValley was 1-3 in both games and now is 5-14 (.357) hitting in all four games since being called up from the High-A Daytona Tortugas Thursday. The 22-year-old was the only Pensacola batter to get hits in both games and now has two doubles a homerun and three RBIs against Chattanooga.

Pensacola, the Southern League first half South Division champion, will try to avoid being swept in the five-game series by Chattanooga, the first half North Division champion, for the second time this season at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

