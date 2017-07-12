P-Bruins Week in Review: 12/7/17 - 12/11/17

News Release

Providence, RI - The hottest team in the Atlantic Division is the Providence Bruins, and although it took overtime in all three of their weekend match-ups, the team pushed their winning streak to a season high seven games. The P-Bruins have ridden this streak to the top of their division, as they sit in first place in the Atlantic and second in the Conference. Their 16-6-2-0 record and 34 points also have them as the third best team in the entire AHL.

This weekend marked the only time in 2017-18 Providence will play three home games in three days, and they capitalized by taking all six possible points. Taking on the Wolf Pack Friday night, the P-Bruins were down one with 40 seconds left until Jordan Szwarz scored with the goalie pulled to tie the game. After a scoreless overtime, shootout goals from Kenny Agostino and Austin Czarnik gave Providence a 4-3 victory. Facing off against Utica, Providence again was down late but tied the game shorthanded with under four minutes left on Connor Clifton's first professional goal. A shootout was not needed, as Szwarz netted the game-winner at 3:19 of overtime to give his club a 3-2 win.

Sunday was a milestone day for the franchise as the P-Bruins played in their 2,000th regular season game. They became the seventh AHL team to ever reach that plateau and they did it in exciting fashion. Despite Jesse Gabrielle's first professional goal, Providence trailed Utica by two midway through the final period. Goals by Josh Hennessy and Rob O'Gara just 2:02 apart stunned the Comets and sent the game to overtime. Just 26 seconds in, Agostino sent the fans home happy with a highlight reel, between-the-legs goal to win the game 4-3.

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Szwarz led the team with two goals over the weekend while Czarnik held the team lead with three assists and tied "JFK" for the lead in weekend scoring. Szwarz continues to hold the team lead with nine goals for the season while Czarnik continues to hold the team lead in points (21) and assists (14). Szwarz also leads the team in rating at +16 as he, along with Czarnik and Tommy Cross, posted a +4 weekend rating. Zane McIntyre led the way in net for Providence, stopping 53 of 59 shots over the weekend to record two wins. Jordan Binnington stopped 34 of 36 shots during his lone appearance in Saturday's OT win.

The P-Bruins now begin their longest road trip of the season, playing their next eight games away from the Dunkin Donuts Center. The trip kicks off Wednesday in Hershey when they take on the Bears in Chocolate Town at 7pm.

- The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 25 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.

