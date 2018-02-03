Nathan Noel Reassigned to Rockford

News Release

Forward has collected nine points in 17 games with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks announced Thursday that they have reassigned forward Nathan Noel from the ECHL's Indy Fuel to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Noel, 20, has appeared in 17 games with the Fuel this season, tallying four goals, five assists and 18 penalty mintues. The rookie from St. John's, Newfoundland made his professional debut in Quad City on Nov. 11, and recorded his first pro points a week later with a pair of shorthanded goals against Kalamazoo on Nov. 17. Noel has not seen game action since being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 28.

A fourth round selection of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft (No. 113 overall), Noel spent the previous last four seasons with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), where he collected 208 points (85g, 123a) in 242 total games, helping his team to a trip to the Memorial Cup in 2016-17.

The Fuel conclude a four-game road swing Friday when they take on the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena, before returning to Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday to host the Toledo Walleye.

