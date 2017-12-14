Joseph Zakrzewski Named New IceHogs Broadcaster

News Release

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud member of the American Hockey League, today announced the hiring of Joseph Zakrzewski as the team\'s Broadcaster/Communications Coordinator.

Zakrzewski joins the IceHogs after two and a half seasons with the AHL\'s Ontario Reign as their Director of Communications and Broadcasting. There, he oversaw team communications and public/media relations while serving as the play-by-play broadcaster during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

"I am incredibly thankful and excited to join the Rockford IceHogs and SMG," Zakrzewski said. "The IceHogs played a vital role in my development as a broadcaster early in my career and I greatly look forward to sharing my passion for hockey and storytelling with the fans. We are going to have a lot of fun."

Prior to his stint in Ontario, the Sam Houston State alum spent six campaigns with the ECHL\'s South Carolina Stingrays as the play-by-play broadcaster and Director of Public Relations, where he earned the ECHL Broadcaster of the Year award in 2012-13.

The Spring, Texas native began his career as the Broadcasting Assistant for the AHL\'s Houston Aeros and Broadcaster for the Battle Creek Bombers baseball team of the Northwoods League.

Zakrzewski replaces Bob Mills in his new role with the IceHogs, and will call his first IceHogs game on Friday, Dec. 15 when Rockford visits San Antonio.

