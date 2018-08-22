Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: August 22, 2018

TODAY'S GAME: Game two of a three-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads (MIA) from Osceola County Stadium (1-0)...Game two of a six-game six-game homestand against the Hammerheads and Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) (1-0)...Florida is coming off a three-game series defeat to Lakeland from Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium which wrapped up a seven-game road trip (3-4)...Fourth, and final, series (11 games) between Florida and Jupiter in 2018, with Florida leading the series 6-3...The Fire Frogs took a three-game set against the Hammerheads from June 9-10.

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHER: 21-year-old Filey Sanchez makes his second start of the season at the High-A level on Tuesday night in game two of the three-game set against the Jupiter Hammerheads...The southpaw last pitched for the Fire Frogs on Aug. 12 against the Fort Myers Miracle, allowing one run on four hits, thee walks and three strikeouts across five frames in the no-decision during the 3-2 loss...The San Felipe, Venezuela native last tossed in a game on Aug. 17 against the Bluefield Blue Jays, firing two scoreless innings of relief for Danville (Rk), while giving up just one hit and punching out four...Wednesday will be Sanchez's first career start against the Hammerheads.

LET THE WATER FLOW: Drew Waters started Tuesday night's win with a single to extend his hitting streak to six games...The switch hitter is batting .346 (9-for-26) with four runs scored and two doubled out of the lead-off spot of all six games during the streak.

WALKER HAMMERS JUPITER IN SERIES-OPENING WIN: Jeremy Walker set a season-high with nine strikeouts across seven shutout inning in the Florida Fire Frogs' 3-1 victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday night to open a three-game seriea against the Miami Marlins affiliate at Osceola County Stadium.

With the win, the Fire Frogs established a franchise record with their 49th victory of 2018, and are now three wins shy of 100.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT: CJ Alexander slugged his first homerun at the High-A level in the eighth inning on Tuesday night to stretch Florida's lead to 3-0 heading into the ninth...The State College of Florida product extended his hitting streak to five games with his second consecutive three-hit performance, and is batting .476 (10-for-21) over that stretch...The 22-year-old already has six multi-hit games under his belt in the Florida State League, with just 11 games played.

SPOILER ALERT: With the Fire Frogs being eliminated from playoff contention, the team's role through the remaining 13 games will be to play "spoiler." Of the remaining contests, seven are against teams in the top two of their respective divisions (LAK - three games/four games back, CHA - four games/one-half game lead).

JUMPING IN THE SHOW: Former Florida starter Bryse Wilson made his big league debut with the Atlanta Braves on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, earning the win with no runs allowed on three hits, three walks and five strikeouts across five frames...The Braves 13th-ranked prospect (MLB.com) became the seventh Fire Frog to make it to the show, joining LHP A.J. Minter, LHP Luiz Gohara, LHP Adam McCreery, RHP Chad Sobotka, RHP Touki Toussaint and OF Ronald Acuna...The 20-year-old appeared in only five games at the High-A level this season, posting a 2-0 record with an ERA of just 0.34 (1er/26.2ip).

BUILDING THE PIPELINE: MLB Pipeline revealed its updated prospect rankings, and nine Atlanta Braves farmhands cracked the top-100...Of the nine, seven either currenlty played, or have previously played for the Fire Frogs: Kyle Wright (24), Ian Anderson (38), Austin Riley (43), Cristian Pache (57), Luiz Gohara (61), Touki Toussaint (76), and Drew Waters (98).

