Davidson College to Host Duke University at BB&T Ballpark on April

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- On Tuesday, April 24th, the Davidson College Wildcats will host the Duke University Blue Devils in an exciting collegiate baseball matchup at BB&T Ballpark. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. contest from Uptown Charlotte.
Led by head baseball coach Dick Cooke, the Wildcats are coming off their most successful run in the program's 115-year existence. Last year, the \'Cats earned their first-ever conference championship and went on to become just the second number four seed to ever sweep a NCAA Regional. The 2018 campaign will mark Cooke's 28th at the helm of the Wildcats.
"Our game with Duke at BB&T Ballpark is a great way to continue our relationship with the Knights as it will be the third time in the last four years we will be involved in a game in their great ballpark," stated Cooke. He added, "And, with Duke's head coach, Chris Pollard, being a former player and coach at Davidson -- and a close friend -- I'm confident we will have a great crowd that evening."
The full list of games in the 2018 Collegiate Baseball Series, along with first pitch times, are as follows:
Tuesday, March 6th
University of South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Appalachian State University Mountaineers (Home Team)
6:05 p.m. First Pitch
Tuesday, March 13th
Charlotte 49ers vs. Wake Forest University Demon Deacons (Home Team)
7:05 p.m. First Pitch
Tuesday, March 20th
University of Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Charlotte 49ers (Home Team)
7:05 p.m. First Pitch
Tuesday, March 27th
University of North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Charlotte 49ers (Home Team)
7:05 p.m. First Pitch
Tuesday, April 3rd
University of North Carolina Tar Heels vs. University of South Carolina Gamecocks (Home Team)
7:05 p.m. First Pitch
Tuesday, April 24th
Duke University Blue Devils vs. Davidson College Wildcats (Home Team)
7:05 p.m. First Pitch
Season memberships and partial plans for the 2018 campaign at BB&T Ballpark are on sale now. Single-game tickets, as well as tickets to the 2018 Collegiate Baseball Series at BB&T Ballpark, will go on sale at a later date. For more information, please visit www.charlotteknights.com or contact the Charlotte Knights Ticket Office by phone at 704-274-8282.
