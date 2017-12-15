Davidson College to Host Duke University at BB&T Ballpark on April

News Release

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- On Tuesday, April 24th, the Davidson College Wildcats will host the Duke University Blue Devils in an exciting collegiate baseball matchup at BB&T Ballpark. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. contest from Uptown Charlotte.

Led by head baseball coach Dick Cooke, the Wildcats are coming off their most successful run in the program's 115-year existence. Last year, the \'Cats earned their first-ever conference championship and went on to become just the second number four seed to ever sweep a NCAA Regional. The 2018 campaign will mark Cooke's 28th at the helm of the Wildcats.

"Our game with Duke at BB&T Ballpark is a great way to continue our relationship with the Knights as it will be the third time in the last four years we will be involved in a game in their great ballpark," stated Cooke. He added, "And, with Duke's head coach, Chris Pollard, being a former player and coach at Davidson -- and a close friend -- I'm confident we will have a great crowd that evening."

The full list of games in the 2018 Collegiate Baseball Series, along with first pitch times, are as follows:

Tuesday, March 6th

University of South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Appalachian State University Mountaineers (Home Team)

6:05 p.m. First Pitch

Tuesday, March 13th

Charlotte 49ers vs. Wake Forest University Demon Deacons (Home Team)

7:05 p.m. First Pitch

Tuesday, March 20th

University of Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Charlotte 49ers (Home Team)

7:05 p.m. First Pitch

Tuesday, March 27th

University of North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Charlotte 49ers (Home Team)

7:05 p.m. First Pitch

Tuesday, April 3rd

University of North Carolina Tar Heels vs. University of South Carolina Gamecocks (Home Team)

7:05 p.m. First Pitch

Tuesday, April 24th

Duke University Blue Devils vs. Davidson College Wildcats (Home Team)

7:05 p.m. First Pitch

Season memberships and partial plans for the 2018 campaign at BB&T Ballpark are on sale now. Single-game tickets, as well as tickets to the 2018 Collegiate Baseball Series at BB&T Ballpark, will go on sale at a later date. For more information, please visit www.charlotteknights.com or contact the Charlotte Knights Ticket Office by phone at 704-274-8282.

Tommy Viola

Director of PR/Media Relations

324 S Mint St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Office: 704-274-8203

Twitter: @Tommy_the_V

tommyv@charlotteknights.com

