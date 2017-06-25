Christian Walker\\"s Five RBI Leads Aces to Victory

News Release

RENO, NV. - The Reno Aces and Tacoma Rainiers squared off in the series finale Sunday afternoon from Greater Nevada Field. The scorching-hot Aces battled the 95-degree heat to take down Tacoma starter Rob Whalen by a score of 9-1. Reno was led by Christian Walker who finished 3-for-4 with 5 RBI, two doubles, and a home run. Walker's home run in the third inning was his team-leading 19th of the 2017 campaign.

Southpaw Eric Jokisch got the start on the mound for Greg Gross. Jokisch delivered seven innings of shutout baseball while allowing just three hits and striking out two. Jokisch entered this afternoon's contest with a 5-3 record. His sixth win of the year ties him for the team-lead with Erik Davis, Frank Duncan, and Anthony Banda. Aaron Laffey (4-1) and (Braden Shipley (5-3) are the lone Reno starters who have not yet reached the six-win mark.

The Aces got into the scoring column in the bottom of the second inning. Christian Walker got the inning started with his 19th double of the season. Zach Borenstein followed with a line-drive single to move Walker over to third. With runners on the corners, Jack Reinheimer drove in Walker to give the Aces a 1-0 lead. Newcomer Rudy Flores then doubled off the right field wall to score Reinheimer and extend the lead to two.

Reno would tack on two more in the bottom of the third and five in the bottom of the fourth. Three walks and a Hank Conger triple extended the Aces lead to six. After a mound visit, Cody Martin entered the game for Tacoma to face the top of the Aces order. A.J. Pollock drew a five-pitch walk, Oswaldo Arcia followed with a walk of his own setting the table for Christian Walker. With the bases loaded for Walker, the three-hitter launched his 20th double of the season, clearing the bases and giving Reno a commanding 9-0 lead.

Eric Jokisch handed the ball to Brooks Hall in the top of the 8th inning with a comfortable nine-run cushion. Hall allowed a solo home run to Northern California native Andrew Aplin in the top of the eighth but ended kept the ballgame intact to preserve the Reno lead.

With the win, Reno moves to 48-28 and nine games up on the Tacoma Rainiers in the division standings. The Aces will head to Salt Lake City and face the Bees tomorrow night from Smith's Ballpark at 6:05 PM. Greg Gross and the club will return to The Biggest Little City on the 4th of July. Tickets are on-sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-4700. Follow the club all season long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.

