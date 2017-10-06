Christian Walker, Aces up for Numerous MiLB Awards

News Release

Reno, NV . - Today marks the start of the 2017 MiLBYs postseason awards program on MiLB.com. Each team in Minor League Baseball was asked to submit their nominees in various categories to be considered by the MiLB editorial team. There were many great submissions, but a few stood out among the rest. This season, the Reno Aces Baseball Club is in the running for four awards: Best Blooper, Best Game, Best Offensive Player and Top Home Run. To vote for your Aces, Click Here or visit www.milb.com.

Top Blooper Video : On July 25th the Aces took on the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. In the bottom of the 8th inning Aces, right fielder Zach Borenstein went back towards the warning track on a ball hit by Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo, misplayed the ball, had it hit off of his head, travel an extra 35 feet and over the wall for a three-run home run. Watch Here

Best Game : A captivating comeback in the ninth inning afforded Christian Walker the opportunity to do something he'd never accomplished before. And he didn't miss out. The D-backs' No. 30 prospect roped a double to center field in the 11th inning to complete the first cycle of his career and the third in team history Saturday as Triple-A Reno rallied for an 11-10, 12-inning victory over New Orleans at Greater Nevada Field. The six-run comeback in the ninth was so thrilling that Walker had no idea his hit in the 11th put him in the record books. With the game unfolding the way it did, Walker was unsure that any of his teammates or coaches knew he'd just completed the Aces' first cycle since Collin Cowgill accomplished the feat on June 7, 2011. Watch Here

Offensive Player Of The Year : First baseman Christian Walker had a historic year for the Reno Aces. The 26-year-old was the first Pacific Coast League player to reach 30+ HR, 100+ RBI, 100+ runs in a season since Salt Lake's Mark Trumbo in 2010 (36 HR, 122 RBI, 103 R). He is just one of three players in professional baseball in 2017 with at least 30 home runs, 100 RBI, and 100 runs. The other two players, Giancarlo Stanton and Paul Goldschmidt.

Walker was named the Pacific Coast League Most Valuable Player, finishing his 2017 campaign batting .309 with 32 home runs, 114 RBI, and 104 runs scored. The Diamondbacks farmhand has racked up three multi-homer games en route to setting a Reno single-season franchise record in home runs. Walker hit a monthly-best eight home runs in May, which featured a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning of a May 8th victory at Sacramento. Five days later, he recorded one of the PCL's four cycles this season, tying his season-bests in hits (4) and RBI (5) in an extra-inning win. It was announced today that Christian Walker, along with 16 other former Aces players, is on the active 25-man roster for the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Christian Walker, Offensive Player of the Year

Top Home Run : After homering earlier in the game against Round Rock, Christian Walker showed off the prodigious power that helped him push for the Minor League home run lead by crushing a ball out of the park down the left-field line 458 feet. Watch Here

