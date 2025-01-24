Yuta Nomura Joins Portland Hearts of Pine as Goalkeeper Coach

January 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Hearts of Pine is excited to announce the addition of Yuta Nomura to its coaching staff. Nomura brings vast experience as a player and coach, joining the team after five successful seasons with New England Revolution II, where he served as goalkeeper coach and an integral member of the coaching staff.

Nomura's journey began at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky, where he had a standout collegiate career. As a freshman in 2011, he started all 23 games, leading the Blue Raiders to an undefeated 23-0-0 season and an NAIA National Championship. Over his four years at Lindsey Wilson, Nomura amassed a 68-11-3 record with 35 clean sheets. His freshman year remains a career highlight, with a save percentage of .838, 14 shutouts, and 62 saves. The Blue Raiders also made deep runs in the NAIA Tournament during his sophomore and junior seasons, finishing third both years.

Nomura's playing career extended to Sweden, where he competed for two-and-a-half seasons with BK Olympic in Division 2 Västra Götaland. He also showcased his talent in the PDL (now USL League Two), playing for the Springfield Demize in 2014 and the Michigan Bucks in 2015.

Following his playing career, Nomura transitioned to coaching, serving as part of the staff at the University of Central Arkansas (NCAA Division I) for two seasons. His contributions were instrumental in the team's success, earning the Missouri Valley Conference Coaching Staff of the Year award in 2018 after capturing the conference title and advancing to the NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament. The following year, he helped guide the Bears to a Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship.

At New England Revolution II, Nomura coached second-team goalkeepers and supported first-team goalkeepers, working alongside renowned goalkeeper coach Kevin Hitchcock. During his tenure, he collaborated with standout goalkeepers Matt Turner, Djordje Petrović, and Aljaž Ivačič. Since 2022, Nomura expanded his responsibilities to include set-piece coaching, further enhancing his tactical expertise.

"We're thrilled to welcome Yuta to Hearts of Pine," said Head Coach Murphy. "His diverse background as a player and coach, combined with his experience working at the professional and collegiate levels, makes him a perfect fit for our culture and our vision for the future."

Nomura's appointment signals another step forward for Hearts of Pine as the club builds a staff and roster committed to excellence on and off the pitch. The club and its supporters are eager to see the impact he will bring to the team's goalkeeping unit and overall strategy.

