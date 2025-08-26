Youth-To-Pro Approach Nets Sports Innovation Award for LOVB

Published on August 26, 2025 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







After completing a successful inaugural pro season earlier this year, League One Volleyball (LOVB) has been recognized by Front Office Sports as one of the top innovators in sports for 2025. Citing a "revolutionary impact on women's volleyball," the publication dubbed LOVB as one of its Most Innovative Leagues, with the award presented by the Sports Innovation Lab.

The largest brand in youth volleyball and the nation's only professional league built on a youth-to-pro pipeline, LOVB unites youth clubs and professional athletes into one holistic ecosystem. More than 75 clubs and 22,000 junior athletes have joined LOVB, and the pro league has brought many of the world's most elite players to six volleyball hotbeds across the nation. At every level, LOVB is committed to championing the sport of volleyball and those who play it in unprecedented ways.

Each year, Front Office Sports recognizes trailblazing organizations that are reshaping the future of sports. The media brand teamed with Sports Innovation Lab and used in-depth research methods and data analysis to determine those who are revolutionizing and redefining success in the sports industry. This year, Front Office Sports honored venues, events, teams, leagues and brands in addition to tech and media companies.

Among those also earning recognition alongside LOVB are Athletes Unlimited Softball League, the Kansas City Current, Los Angeles Clippers, NASCAR and NBC Sports/Peacock.

League One Volleyball's pro league returns in January 2026.







League One Volleyball Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.