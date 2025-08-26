Introducing LOVB's First Shoe: the LOVB x adidas Spezialist

Published on August 26, 2025 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Today, League One Volleyball announced its first-ever footwear collaboration, working with LOVB partner adidas to create the LOVB x adidas Spezialist. The collaboration celebrates volleyball's growing cultural momentum in the U.S., combining adidas' heritage in performance and lifestyle with LOVB's mission to elevate the sport as America's next major league.

"Partnering with adidas to create the LOVB x adidas Spezialist is a milestone for our league, our clubs and all of our athletes, from youth to pro," said Michelle McGoldrick, Chief Business Officer of LOVB. "This collaboration honors volleyball's unique culture and gives our community something to wear with pride off the court."

The LOVB x adidas Spezialist was designed in LOVB's signature colorway, blending performance heritage with the league's bold identity. By bringing LOVB's colors into adidas' iconic Spezialist silhouette, the shoe is a symbol of volleyball's cultural moment-both recognizable to fans of the sport and wearable for everyday style.

The first in the line of LOVB x adidas footwear collaborations, the LOVB x adidas Spezialist will be featured throughout LOVB's upcoming new professional season, which kicks off in January 2026. The limited edition LOVB x adidas Spezialist is on sale now.







