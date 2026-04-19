Your Back-to-Back LOVB Champions, LOVB Austin

Published on April 18, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Back to Back for LOVB Austin

Over two nights and eleven electrifying sets, your 2026 Champions put on a show. After falling to Salt Lake in the first match and taking the final match all the way to a golden set, Austin takes home the trophy for the second year in a row.

As we celebrate this historic milestone, we are so grateful for your unwavering support for professional volleyball in the U.S. Know that your passion helped fuel this entire season of world-class action, history-making rallies, and non-stop excitement. As we wrap this incredible second season, know that the best is yet to come - and that's thanks to you, our incredible fans.

Get Your 2026 Champions Gear

They've taken home the trophy - and now you can celebrate the back-to-back champions with the exclusive 2026 LOVB Champions tee. Get yours today and get ready to rep your champs all year long.







League One Volleyball Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.