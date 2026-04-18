Nothing Settled: Austin, Salt Lake Set for Championship Showdown

Published on April 18, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LONG BEACH, Calif. - If the opening match of the 2026 LOVB Championship proved anything, it's how little separates LOVB Austin and LOVB Salt Lake.

After splitting the regular season series and finishing tied in the standings, the two teams delivered a five-set battle Thursday night that came down to the final points. Salt Lake emerged with a 22-25, 25-21, 22-25, 27-25, 16-14 victory and now is one win away from their first LOVB title. Austin is on the brink of elimination and must win just to force a golden set, a race to 15 points where anything can happen.

So, when they return to LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid for the series finale Saturday, April 18, everything will still be in play. The margin between the two teams is thin, and there's more to give.

"We didn't play our cleanest volleyball, but we stayed connected and found ways to respond," Salt Lake outside hitter Alexa Gray said after leading all players with 24 kills. "Now we have a lot of information from this match, and we can use that going into Saturday."

That ability to respond defined the LOVB Championship opener. Salt Lake fought off multiple set points in the fourth before forcing a fifth, then closed on a late run to secure the win. For head coach Tama Miyashiro, it wasn't about perfection, it was about discipline in the biggest moments.

"There were stretches of really good volleyball and some that weren't as clean," Miyashiro said. "But we stayed the course ... and that made the difference."

Austin saw the same and found confidence in it.

"The loss sucks," LOVB Austin middle blocker Asjia O'Neal said. "But we definitely didn't play anywhere near our cleanest volleyball, and it was still a really close match ... we can come out on Saturday with that aggression and confidence that we can go and take it all."

That belief showed throughout the opener. Austin controlled key stretches behind its middles, with O'Neal and Molly McCage combining for efficient offense and a strong blocking presence that helped the team out-block Salt Lake 18-14. Even in the decisive fifth set, Austin held a 12-10 lead before Salt Lake surged late.

Now, the equation is simple.

"With the format, you gotta win Saturday. That's the day that matters," Austin head coach Erik Sullivan said. "We gotta learn from it and move on ... and go win this thing."

Despite the series lead, Salt Lake is approaching the second match with the same urgency. In a format that still allows for a winner-take-all golden set, nothing is secure.

"It's still do-or-die for either team," setter Jordyn Poulter said. "While yes, the win helps us, the golden set to 15 could still be anyone's."

That perspective reflects not only the format, but the opponent. These teams have been separated by the smallest of margins all season - just three total points in their regular season meetings - and Thursday's match followed the same script.

"No one really likes to play five sets in the first match of a series," Gray said. "But now we have a lot of info ... If we just clean it up, it'll feel a little bit smoother."

Austin is aiming for the same.

"It's the tiniest bit of things we need to clean up," McCage said. "We almost perform better with our backs against the wall."

Saturday's match returns to the same stage, but with an even larger atmosphere from the sold-out crowd expected inside the Pyramid.

"I don't think it does it justice on TV," Gray said. "The energy was good. I think on Saturday it will be even higher."

For Salt Lake, it's an opportunity to finish. For Austin, it's one more chance to extend the series and force a golden set. And for both, it's another match that, by every indication, may once again come down to a handful of points.







League One Volleyball Stories from April 18, 2026

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