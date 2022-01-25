Yard Goats Announce Game Day Application Process for 2022 Season

January 25, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced the employment application process for the 2022 season. Starting today, job seekers have the opportunity to apply on the website (www.yardgoatsbaseball.com) for a number of seasonal positions available with the team. For those that are unable to apply on the website, the Yard Goats will also be hosting a Job Fair at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Saturday, February 19th from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

The Yard Goats are seeking applicants to fill a wide range of game day positions and looking for upbeat, fan-friendly individuals to help make the upcoming season in Hartford another huge success. The Yard Goats were recently named the winner of the Double-A Bob Freitas Award by Baseball America as the top franchise for community involvement, long-term business success and consistent operational excellence. Dunkin' Donuts Park attracted over one-million fans over its first three seasons in Hartford.

The Yard Goats and their food and beverage provider, Professional Sports Catering, have opportunities available and will staff an average of 300 positions which include: ushers, ticket takers, box office personnel, merchandising, grounds crew, concessions, kitchen personnel, and catering.

"We are looking for individuals that would like to join us in helping enhance the fan experience with outstanding customer service at Dunkin' Donuts Park," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "There is so much excitement leading into the 2022 season and we can't wait to get our new employees ready for Opening Night on April 8th."

The Yard Goats open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th (7:05 PM) against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Yard Goats season tickets are available by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from January 25, 2022

Yard Goats Announce Game Day Application Process for 2022 Season - Hartford Yard Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.