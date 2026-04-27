"YAOOOOO!!!!!"
Published on April 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Karifa Yao scored the decisive penalty kick to earn Rhode Island FC a bonus point against Hartford Athletic after the El Clamico rivals had played to a scoreless draw in rainy conditions in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday night.
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