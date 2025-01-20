Xavier Villeneuve Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The latest Videotron Player of the Week is Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defenseman Xavier Villeneuve. The 17-year-old from Les Cèdres, Quebec scored twice and added four assists as the Armada went a perfect 3-0-0-0 on the weekend.

On Friday night at home, Villeneuve registered a pair of assists, helping propel the Armada to a 5-1 triumph in a key West Division matchup against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. The second-year blueliner, who also recorded a +2 rating on the night, was named the game's second star.

Back at home on Saturday afternoon, Villeneuve got the Armada on the board with a first period goal, then produced a helper on the eventual game-winner to pave the way for a 5-3 win over the Halifax Mooseheads.

The Armada would wrap up its winning weekend on Sunday afternoon in Victoriaville. This time, Villeneuve assisted on the game's opening goal less than five minutes in. Early in the third, he would add a powerplay marker as Blainville returned home with a 7-1 win over the Tigres. It was the fourth straight multi-point effort for Villeneuve, who extended his overall point streak to five games.

Villeneuve was selected by the Armada with the seventh overall pick at the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft. His 41 points currently place him second in scoring among all QMJHL defensemen. He will be eligible for selection at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 17 | Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 16 | Kody Dupuis (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 15 | Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 14 | Jérémie Minville (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 13 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 12 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

