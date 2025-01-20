Team of the Week Named for Week 17
January 20, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between January 13 and 19 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Vincent Desjardins | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-2G-6A, +4
Egor Goriunov | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-3G-4A, +4
Kassim Gaudet | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-5G-2A, +3
DEFENSEMEN:
Xavier Villeneuve | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-2G-4A, +4
Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 3GP-0G-4A, +4
GOALTENDER:
Joshua Fleming | Acadie-Bathurst Titan | 2-0-0-0, .972%, 1.00
