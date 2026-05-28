World Cup Athletes vs CFL Players
Published on May 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
World Cup vibes meet CFL competition as Canada Soccer and CFL stars go head-to-head in a football vs football challenge.
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