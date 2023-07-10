Wolves Ink Gingerich

Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have re-signed Lincoln Gingerich for the upcoming 23-24 Season. Lincoln is a machine both on and off the ice. He is extremely dedicated to the game of hockey. He was one of our youngest players last season, he gained a lot of professional experience in his first year. We are very happy to welcome Lincoln back to H20town.

