Wings Sign Callum Crawford to a One-Year Deal

November 18, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







The Wings have signed Callum Crawford to a one-year contract. Crawford ranks 9th all-time in National Lacrosse League (NLL) history with 496 goals, 6th in assists with 791, and 8th in points with 1,287. In the previous season, he recorded 94 points.

