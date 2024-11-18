Wings Sign Callum Crawford to a One-Year Deal
November 18, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
The Wings have signed Callum Crawford to a one-year contract. Crawford ranks 9th all-time in National Lacrosse League (NLL) history with 496 goals, 6th in assists with 791, and 8th in points with 1,287. In the previous season, he recorded 94 points.
