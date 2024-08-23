Wings Hire NLL Hall of Famer Pat McCready as Assistant Coach

August 23, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Today, the Wings signed NLL Hall of Famer and 3-time NLL Champion Pat McCready to a two year deal as Assistant Coach.

Pat is an NLL All-Star, 2011 NLL Defensive Player of the Year, 3x NLL Champion, Mann Cup Champion, and is a member of the NLL Hall of Fame. He played 17 seasons in the NLL with the Charlotte Cobras, Rochester Knighthawks, and Buffalo Bandits before retiring and transitioning to a coaching career.

McCready will take the lead defensively for the Wings heading into the 2024-25 NLL Season.

