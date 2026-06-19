Why this World Cup Moment Feels Different for the USMNT: National Anthems

Published on June 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







The last time USA hosted the World Cup it was 1994, and North America didn't have a professional soccer league.

22 years later and Major League Soccer is an established force featuring top talent showing their skills across best in class stadiums and atmospheres. 45 MLS players are featured in the 2026 World Cup, 8 of whom represent the United States.

It's time for @ussoccer to meet the moment.







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