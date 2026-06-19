CF Montréal Extends Goalkeeper Thomas Gillier's Loan

Published on June 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced today that it has extended goalkeeper Thomas Gillier's loan from Bologna FC through December 2026. The transaction includes an option to extend through June 2027.

"We are very happy to extend Thomas Gillier's loan," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "Since his arrival, he stood out not only for his skills on the field but also for the very positive attitude he brings to the team. Thomas is deeply committed to our project and feels completely fulfilled in Montreal. This extension allows us to benefit from his contributions on a daily basis while supporting him in his development."

Gillier initially joined the Bleu-blanc-noir on loan from Bologna on July 8, 2025, and made his debut for the Club on Aug. 5 in a Leagues Cup match against Liga MX side Club Puebla.

Over the 2025 and 2026 MLS seasons, Gillier has played 22 games, making 76 saves and recording three clean sheets.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 19, 2026

CF Montréal Extends Goalkeeper Thomas Gillier's Loan - Club de Foot Montreal

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