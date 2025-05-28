Which USL Super League Teams Will Claim the Remaining Playoff Spots?: Super League Game Week

On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder break down the paths for Fort Lauderdale United FC, Spokane Zephyr FC and Dallas Trinity FC to claim one of the final two spots in the 2024/25 USL Super League Playoffs. They also discuss who they would choose for Player of the Year and preview Saturday's matchup between Golden Boot race leaders Mia Corbin and Allie Thornton.

Tampa Bay Sun FC captain Jordyn Listro later joins the show to describe what it was like for the team to clinch the No. 2 seed, her relationship with Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown and how that influenced her choice to play for Tampa Bay, what her experience has been like in a new league, and how her Canadian roots impacted her style of play on the soccer field.







