Where Does Every Team in the USL Championship Stand as the Playoff Push Begins?: USL All Access

August 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr hand out their Mid-Season Report Cards for every team in the USL Championship, featuring FC Tulsa in a class of its own in the Western Conference midway through the season, explaining why Sacramento Republic FC is their pick to reach the USL Championship Final, and picking the two teams below the playoff line in the Eastern Conference that they believe in more than the teams sitting in the top eight currently.

Watts and Kerr also take a deep dive into the current top two in the Eastern Conference, Louisville City FC and the Charleston Battery, ahead of the game of the season this Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium that sees the two Players' Shield contenders enter level on points as they aim to gain the upper hand in the battle for the regular season title.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.