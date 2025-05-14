What Fort Lauderdale United FC Needs to Reach the Playoffs: Super League Game Week

May 14, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder discuss the announced departure of Spokane Zephyr FC head coach Jo Johnson at the end of the season, predict which four teams will make it into the inaugural USL Super League playoffs, and highlight the key takeaways following the announcement of the 2025/26 schedule.

Fort Lauderdale United FC goalkeeper Cosette Morché later joins the show to discuss the team's mindset heading into the final stretch of the regular season, how she has adapted to the team's changing formations, what she has learned throughout her professional career, and the most important parts of her game day routine.







