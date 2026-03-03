Weekly Preview: LOVB Nebraska Brings Pro Volleyball West

Published on March 3, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Last summer, LOVB Nebraska Volleyball rebranded to better represent the volleyball-mad state of Nebraska. Now, it's bringing a professional match deeper into the state.

On Saturday, March 7, LOVB Nebraska will host LOVB Salt Lake at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center. Located about 150 miles west of Omaha, It's the first time a pro match will be played in Central Nebraska, and outside hitter Jaali Winters is excited for what should be an electric atmosphere.

"We are super excited to come to Grand Island for the first pro volleyball game ever to be there," Winters said. "It's huge to play in front of different fans. We came last year to Grand Island for a scrimmage and that gym was packed and fun to play in, so I can only imagine what it'll be like for a real game. We're excited to put on a show for Central Nebraska."

A large crowd is expected on Saturday, and it won't be the first time that fans from Central Nebraska showed up for the team; there were lines out the door for that aforementioned scrimmage last season.

"For decades, young players from towns across Nebraska have filled gyms, chased big dreams and poured their hearts into this sport," said LOVB Nebraska President of Business Operations and longtime Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth. "Bringing a pro match to Grand Island is about honoring that commitment. It's about showing kids in Central and Western Nebraska that the highest level of the game values them, sees them and belongs to them, too."

CBS affiliate KOLN 10/11 will broadcast the match on local television, and KSNB Local4 will film its entire 6 p.m. news block from Heartland Events Center, including a live interview with Booth. Local4 will continue a live broadcast on its digital platforms from 6:30 p.m. until match time at 7.

"It's cool to see the growth of volleyball in the state of Nebraska and see the fans come and celebrate," said Jordan Larson, the outside hitter and volleyball legend who joined LOVB Nebraska's ownership group last year. "As a person deeply committed to expanding access to volleyball for the next generation in this state, I am excited about the impact we can have statewide on young players, both on and off the court."

As for the game itself, Nebraska and Salt Lake have met just once this season: a four-set Salt Lake home win on February 7. Salt Lake opposite Skylar Fields earned player of the match honors after landing 18 kills on a .500 attack efficiency as Salt Lake hit .336 as a team. For Nebraska, opposite Kimberly Drewniok led the way with 21 points, all but one from the attack.

Salt Lake (8-4) enters the match atop the league standings but on a three-match losing streak, while fifth-place Nebraska (4-7) recently ended their own rough stretch.

"We've dropped a couple games in a row now," said Fields. "We're trying to hone in on a couple things we need to work on, systematic things, and clean that up. I think we'll be back rolling after we get into the practice gym this week."

Two other teams are hosting matches at unique venues. Salt Lake returns to Brigham Young University's Smith Fieldhouse for the second time this year, hosting LOVB Atlanta on Thursday, March 5. During the first, the February 7 win over Nebraska, Utah County fans' enthusiasm was on display throughout the match.

A couple days later, Atlanta will host LOVB Madison at McCamish Pavilion. Located on Georgia Tech's campus in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood, McCamish Pavilion allows fans from all over the city to easily attend a LOVB Atlanta match.

This Week's LOVB Schedule

Wednesday, March 4

LOVB Houston at LOVB Madison | 7 p.m. Central | Watch on USA Network

Thursday, March 5

LOVB Atlanta at LOVB Salt Lake | 7 p.m. Mountain/9 p.m. Eastern | Stream on ESPN+

Friday, March 6

LOVB Houston at LOVB Austin | 7 p.m. Central | Stream in Victory+

Saturday, March 7

LOVB Madison at LOVB Atlanta | 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central | Stream on Victory+

LOVB Salt Lake at LOVB Nebraska | 7 p.m. Central | Stream on Victory+ or Watch on 10/11 in southeastern and central Nebraska







League One Volleyball Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.