LOVB Playoffs Head to Louisville - Tickets Now Available

The LOVB Playoffs, the semifinal rounds of League One Volleyball's postseason tournament, will take place April 10-12 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

With the season on the line, the Playoffs bring the energy and intensity of the game to one of the sport's most engaged communities and alongside one of the biggest junior tournaments, JVA World Challenge.

New this season, LOVB Pro's postseason will consist of two rounds:

LOVB Playoffs: April 10-12 in Louisville, Kentucky

LOVB Championship: April 16 & 18 in Los Angeles

In the Playoffs, the top four teams in the regular season compete in a two-match series (No. 1 vs. No. 4, No. 2 vs. No. 3). The winners of the LOVB Playoffs will meet in the LOVB Championship, another two-match series held in Los Angeles.

Should a series be tied one match apiece, a golden set to 15 points will be played immediately following the second match.

