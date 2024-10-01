Weekend Preview 10-4-24

Less than a week removed from the conclusion of the 2024 NAHL Showcase, the Tauros will hit the road again to the state of Minnesota to take on the undefeated Austin Bruins in the first installment of the season series between the two on Friday night at Riverside Arena.

Minot will enter the weekend with a 1-2 record following playing three games in four days at the Showcase in Blaine.

The Tauros notched their first win of the season in emphatic fashion, defeating USNTDP 6-1 in the season opener. That game saw five different Tauros find the back of the net as the Tauros started hot netting five goals within the first frame.

Through those four games, three Tauros' skaters have reached the three-point mark with 13 players obtaining at least one point.

The Tauros will look to find that same success against a red-hot Bruins team that has successfully defended an undefeated record through the Showcase.

Austin scored wins against Mason City, Elmira, New Hampshire, and New Mexico in their first four games. The Bruins' defense has only surrendered four goals in those four wins, holding each of their opponents to just a single goal in each game.

In the all-time series, the Tauros lead the Bruins 63-48-9. In their last meeting, the Tauros defeated the Bruins in the first round of the Robertson Cup playoffs via a series sweep. In that series, the Tauros outscored the Bruins 12-2 in the two wins.

Puck drop for Friday and Saturday is at 7:05 PM at Riverside Arena in Austin, Minnesota. The games can be viewed live on NATV at nahltv.com or via free live audio available on the Tauros' Facebook and YouTube pages.

Following this weekend the Tauros will return to Minot for their home opening weekend at Maysa Arena to take on the St. Cloud Norsemen on October 11 & 12. Tickets for that series can be purchased online at the Tauros ticking site.

