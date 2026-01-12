Week 7: Bandits vs Knighthawks

Published on January 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







For extended highlights, go to https://plus.nll.com







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.