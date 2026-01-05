Week 6: Black Bears vs Firewolves
Published on January 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Ottawa gets the 16-14 win in Oshawa!
For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Ottawa Black Bears Statistics
