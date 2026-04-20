Week 21: Wings vs Warriors

Published on April 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video







Led by Keegan Bal's 11 point night, the Warriors clinch the #1 seed.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 20, 2026

Warriors Secure Top Seed, Cap Historic Regular Season with Win over Wings - Vancouver Warriors

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