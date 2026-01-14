Week 2 Kicks off in the ATL

Published on January 14, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOVB Austin - LOVB Atlanta

Tune in today, January 14th on USA at 8:00 PM (ET)

The first match of Week 2 is a rematch of Sunday's five-set thriller between LOVB Austin vs LOVB Atlanta. Austin defended home court and held off Atlanta's late push that forced a deciding fifth set. This time, Atlanta will have home court advantage and will look to take their revenge against the team that's dealt them their last two losses.

Players to watch:

Kotoe Inoue, the Defensive Player of the Week, averaged 4.4 digs per set, 35 digs total across eight sets to help Austin go 2-0 on the week.

Despite the close loss to Austin, LOVB Atlanta's Tessa Grubbs led all players in the match with 25 points in her Season 2 debut.

LOVB Nebraska - LOVB Madison

Tune in Friday, January 16 on Victory+ at 8:00 PM (ET)

The second match of Week 2 features LOVB Nebraska taking on LOVB Madison.

Last week, Nebraska went 1-1 in back-to-back five-set matches while LOVB Madison swept a red-hot LOVB Salt Lake team in Madison.

This match features two international stars and Olympic medalists that led their teams to a win in their LOVB Pro debuts: Ana Carolina de Silva (Carol) for Nebraska & Gong Xiangyu for Madison.

Players to watch:

Ana Carolina de Silva stepped up BIG in her LOVB debut, leading her team with 18 points to lead LOVB Nebraska to their first win of the season in Omaha.

Gong Xiangyu had an other-worldly performance for LOVB Madison, hitting .545 on 15 points in just three sets.

LOVB Atlanta - LOVB Nebraska

Tune in Sunday, January 18 on ESPN+ at 6:00 PM (ET)

In the final match of the week, LOVB Atlanta will travel to Omaha to take on LOVB Nebraska. This will be the second match in Week 2 for both teams as they look to climb the LOVB Season Standings.

LOVB Atlanta currently leads the league in aces and will look to apply intense service pressure on Nebraska's passing; LOVB Nebraska leads the league in hitting % and will look to utilize their potent offense in pursuit of a victory.

Players to watch:

LOVB Atlanta's Tia Jimerson hit .353 and had 5 blocks against LOVB Austin.

LOVB Nebraska's Candelaria Herrera hit .727 on 8 kills in their win against LOVB Houston.







