League One Volleyball Taps Omaha Productions to Produce USA Network's Game of the Week Live Coverage

Published on January 14, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







League One Volleyball (LOVB) - the nation's first professional league built from the club up - today announced it has partnered with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to produce its weekly Game of the Week coverage, airing live on USA Network on Wednesday nights.

This collaboration marks Omaha Productions' first foray into volleyball and constitutes one of its most extensive live event production projects to date. The agreement also marks an important milestone for the sport itself, as LOVB continues to take a stronghold of fans and marches towards becoming America's next major league.

LOVB and Omaha Productions' partnership kicked off with the first Game of the Week match-up on January 7, which featured LOVB Austin vs. LOVB Omaha in the Season 2 First Serve. As reported by USA Network, the match was the most-watched LOVB broadcast on record, spanning all regular season and postseason matches last year.

"At LOVB, we understand the importance of storytelling, which has become the backbone to building our league," said Raquel Braun, Chief Media Officer at LOVB. "By partnering with Omaha Productions and Peyton Manning, we are confident that LOVB will continue to deliver the exact product fans are looking for and help us further break through to the masses."

In addition to producing live broadcast coverage, LOVB and Omaha Productions will work side-by-side to co-develop content showcasing LOVB's mission to empower women through the sport of volleyball, spotlighting the star power of the league's professional athletes.

"Volleyball is at a true breakthrough moment, and we're proud to get in on the action through our partnership with LOVB," said Peyton Manning, co-founder of Omaha Productions. "We're excited to spotlight the stars of LOVB and help share the incredible stories this league and sport have to offer."

Mobile TV Group (MTVG), a leader in live sports production, will provide production services for all LOVB matches across both linear and streaming platforms.

"As a company that has spent decades on the front lines of live sports production, we immediately recognized something special in what LOVB is building," said Nick Garvin, CEO of Mobile TV Group. "We're proud to support every LOVB Pro match across both linear and streaming platforms, including from our new state-of-the-art facility in Denver. Our goal is to help bring fans closer to the athletes and the action than ever before."

This marks MTVG's first league partnership utilizing its new state-of-the-art broadcast center in Denver, which will remotely produce all LOVB streaming matches and leverage the company's cutting-edge technology and decades of experience in live sports to deliver best-in-class coverage of every match.

"Bringing together Omaha Productions and Mobile TV Group gives us the perfect combination of creative vision and technical excellence," said Tom Feuer, Executive Producer at LOVB. "Omaha's unparalleled storytelling expertise, paired with MTVG's industry-leading live production capabilities and new state-of-the-art facility in Denver, means fans will experience the most dynamic, immersive volleyball broadcasts in the sport."







