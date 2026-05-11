Week 10 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on May 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







The past week in USL League One delivered some spectacular long-range strikes and inventive finishes around the league's players. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, May 13, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 11, 2026

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