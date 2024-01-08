We Care Wednesday Returns to NBT Bank Stadium for 2024 Season

SYRACUSE, NY - We Care Wednesday will return to NBT Bank Stadium for the 2024 Syracuse Mets season. We Care Wednesdays allow the Mets to provide a full game day experience to 501c3 organizations during Wednesday home games throughout the season.

Featured organizations will receive the following as a selected We Care Wednesday participant:

Concourse table at NBT Bank Stadium during a Wednesday home game

First pitch experience

(1) inning on the radio to promote the organization

Opportunity to hang banners/signage for more awareness and branding

Fundraising - a ticket link will be provided to organizations & $4 of every ticket sold through that link will be donated back to the organization

Exposure to thousands of people per game at no cost to organization

"We Care Wednesday was a huge success in 2023 & offered local 501c3 organizations an opportunity to spread their mission," said Jason Smorol, general Manager. "We are proud to provide a platform for these organizations and give them greater exposure to our fans both in the stadium & beyond."

Organizations interested in participating must fill out an application online at syracusemets.com. Applications will be accepted from January 8th through February 15th. All organizations must be a 501c3 with appropriate documentation to participate. There will be up to three organizations selected to participate for each Wednesday home game in 2024, game dates will be mutually agreed upon by the Syracuse Mets & the organization.

Tickets for the Syracuse Mets 2024 season go on sale Saturday, March 2nd. Fans can purchase season tickets, a flex plan or a flex plan plus now at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833 x1) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

For more information on We Care Wednesdays, please contact Nick Costanzo at ncostanzo@syracusemets.com.

