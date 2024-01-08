Rob Thomson, Brandon Marsh, Orion Kerkering to Attend Phillies Winter Caravan

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson, outfielder Brandon Marsh, and reliever Orion Kerkering are scheduled to attend the Phillies Winter Caravan hosted by IronPigs Charities, presented by Air Products, on Thursday, January 18 at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem at 6:30 p.m.

Thomson has led the Phillies to back-to-back National League Championship Series appearances, including capturing the 2022 National League pennant. Thomson has steered the Phillies to a 155-118 record since he was named manager on June 3, 2022. His .568 winning percentage during that time ranks tied for sixth in Major League Baseball. This past season, Thomson guided the Phillies to a 90-72 record, the club's first 90-win campaign since 2011.

Marsh returns to the Phillies Winter Caravan at ArtsQuest for a second consecutive year. Marsh was acquired by Philadelphia in a trade with Los Angeles (AL) on August 2, 2022 and has appeared with the IronPigs on Major League rehab assignments in 2022 and 2023. In two games with the IronPigs in 2023, Marsh went 3-for-6 (.500) with two RBI and two stolen bases. This past year with the Phillies, Marsh appeared in 133 games, slashing .277/.372/.458 with 12 homers and 60 RBI in addition to stealing 10 bases.

Kerkering had a whirlwind 2023, ascending from Single-A Clearwater to the Major Leagues in one season, including a pit stop with the IronPigs. Kerkering appeared in one game with Lehigh Valley on September 20, firing a scoreless inning and striking out two. Kerkering then made his Major League debut with the Phillies on September 24 and accumulated three regular season appearances, striking out six in three innings while allowing just one run. Kerkering was named a 2023 Paul Owens award winner, presented annually to the top Phillies' minor league hitter and pitcher. In 49 minor league outings, Kerkering went 4-1 with 14 saves, a 1.51 ERA and 79 strikeouts to just 12 walks.

All proceeds from Phillies Winter Caravan benefits IronPigs Charities which supports educational and recreational opportunities for Lehigh Valley youth, focusing on diversity and inclusion.

Individual tickets are available for $100, and a pair of tickets can be purchased for $180. Learn more at PhilliesWinterCaravan.com.

The lineup of Phillies players and personnel attending the Winter Caravan is subject to change.

Information regarding media availability during the event will be announced at a later date. For all questions regarding media availability and access, please contact Sam Jellinek, Manager, Broadcasting and Media Relations at [email protected]. For all other questions, regarding Phillies Winter Caravan please contact Anne Culhane, Director, IronPigs Charities at [email protected].

