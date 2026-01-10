Was It a Handball? Controversial Call on Nick Perera's Goal: MASL Under Review

Published on January 9, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers YouTube Video







The big play to review in this week's episode of Under Review is the controversial handball call on the beautiful strike by San Diego Sockers forward Nick Perera. Phil Lavanco is joined this week by senior official Rich Grady to review the action. Does Rich agree with Ryan's call on the field? Also in this episode, a pair of plays from the Tacoma Stars matchup against the Sockers. Tavoy Morgan wanted a penalty or a shootout on this pull-down. Was the claim deserved? And when is a blue card not a blue card? Find out on this week's episode of Under Review!ÃÂ







