Warriors Season Ends with 10-7 Loss to Thunderbirds in Quarterfinal

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - It was a tale of two halves as the Vancouver Warriors fell 10-7 to the Halifax Thunderbirds in the NLL Quarterfinal.

Vancouver's defence and goaltender Christian Del Bianco held Halifax to just one goal in the first half, as the Warriors led 7-1 at halftime. The Thunderbirds went on to score nine unanswered goals in the second half.

Keegan Bal was the leading scorer for Vancouver with a hat trick and three assists; Marcus Klarich tallied two goals, Jesse King had five points (1G, 4A), and Curtis Dickson had a goal and an assist.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco turned aside 61 of 71 shots he faced, stopping 15 shots in the first quarter alone.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2026

Warriors Season Ends with 10-7 Loss to Thunderbirds in Quarterfinal - Vancouver Warriors

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