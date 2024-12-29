Warriors Nab Big Road Win in Calgary

December 29, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

CALGARY - Kevin Crowley scored five times and added three assists for an eight-point night as the Vancouver Warriors nabbed their first road win of the season, a 14-10 victory over 13094 disappointed fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Warriors scored early and never relinquished the lead all evening, scoring six goals in the first quarter and four in the second to race ahead to a 10-5 halftime lead. After Calgary crept within two to 10-8 after three quarters, Vancouver put the game away with four final quarter markers to put the game away.

In addition to the five Crowley goals, Vancouver also saw scoring from their rookie Payton Cormier, who scored his first two NLL goals, Reid Bowering parked two, with singles coming from Keegan Bal, Riley Loewen, Johnathan Peshko, Ryan Martel and Brayden Laity.

Aden Walsh was big in net for the Warriors, turning aside 34 saves in the victory.

The win was particularly significant for General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky. Not only did his team secure the victory in his return to Calgary after over a decade of service in the Foothill City, it marked the 100th victory of Mouse's career. Malawsky becomes just the seventh NLL Head Coach to reach 100 career wins.

With the victory, the Warriors jump to 2-1 on the season, and will enjoy another bye this coming week before returning home to Vancouver for a date against the San Diego Seals on Friday January 10th at Rogers Arena. Fans are invited to take in COUNTRY NIGHT! Game time is at 7pm.

