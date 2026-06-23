Wanderers Host Toronto FC July 9 at Wanderers Grounds

Published on June 23, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release









Halifax Wanderers midfielder Andre Rampersad

(HFX Wanderers FC) Halifax Wanderers midfielder Andre Rampersad(HFX Wanderers FC)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers will host Major League Soccer's (MLS) Toronto FC (TFC) in a friendly match on Thursday, July 9 (7:30 p.m. AT kickoff) at the Wanderers Grounds in downtown Halifax.

Tickets are available now at hfxwanderersfc.ca/tickets.

TFC comes into this match preparing for their return to MLS action, having not played since May 23 due to a break for FIFA World Cup 2026. For the Wanderers, it provides an additional match during a 13-day gap between CPL contests. Halifax visits Pacific FC on July 5 before a road match in Calgary against Cavalry FC on July 18.

This marks Toronto FC's second-ever visit to Halifax, with the 2017 MLS Cup winners facing the Wanderers in the 2022 Canadian Championship.

There are many connections between the two clubs since the Halifax Wanderers were founded in 2018. Current TFC goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario played for the Wanderers in the 2022 CPL season, while Halifax's Marcus Godinho, Lucas Olguin and Ryan Telfer all spent time in Toronto's system.

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Canadian Premier League Stories from June 23, 2026

Wanderers Host Toronto FC July 9 at Wanderers Grounds - HFX Wanderers FC

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