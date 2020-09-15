Vertigan, Crouse Tabbed as Co-Defensive Players of the Year

September 15, 2020 - American Association (AA) News Release





MOORHEAD, MINN. - Milwaukee Milkmen OF Brett Vertigan and Chicago Dogs OF Michael Crouse have been selected as American Association Co-Defensive Players of the Year, the league office announced today. Vertigan and Crouse was selected for the honor in a vote of the league's managers, media representatives and team executives.

Vertigan held down centerfield at Franklin Field and helped the Milkmen to the best record in the American Association and a berth in the American Association Finals. He played in all 60 games and recorded 141 put outs and an assist without committing an error for a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. Vertigan batted .293 with 11 doubles, one home runs, 16 RBIsa dn 31 runs scored.

Vertigan was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 10th round of the 2012 draft and reached the Triple-A level with the A's in 2018. He played in 2019 for the Sioux Falls Canaries in the American Association and was traded to Milwaukee in the off-season.

Crouse patrolled Impact Field's centerfield for the Dogs for 58 games. He amassed 150 putouts and added an assist for a .987 fielding percentage. Crouse batted .262 with nine doubles, two triples, ten home runs, 30 RBIs and 42 runs scored, and he led the league with 20 stolen bases.

Crouse began his professional career in 2008 when he was drafted that summer by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 16th round. He advanced to Double-A with the Blue Jays in 2014 before moving to the Atlantic League and Mexican League from 2016-2019.

The American Association will announce other awards on the following schedule:

Executive of the Year Wednesday, Sept. 16

Playing Surface of the Year Thursday, Sept. 17

Organization of the Year October

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.